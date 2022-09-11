Share · View all patches · Build 9492968 · Last edited 11 September 2022 – 09:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Rerolls have been added to Space Crusaders!

Rerolls will regenerate the choices available at the "Level Up" screen to allow for more specific builds. Rerolls start at 1 per round, and can be increased via relics!

->> Revision 23

Additions:

Added Reroll to Level Up screen, start with 1 reroll

Added Reroll as a possible modifier for some relics

Added "Die" relic which adds rerolls

Changes: