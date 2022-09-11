 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Crusaders update for 11 September 2022

Rerolls!

Share · View all patches · Build 9492968 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rerolls have been added to Space Crusaders!

Rerolls will regenerate the choices available at the "Level Up" screen to allow for more specific builds. Rerolls start at 1 per round, and can be increased via relics!

->> Revision 23

Additions:

  • Added Reroll to Level Up screen, start with 1 reroll
  • Added Reroll as a possible modifier for some relics
  • Added "Die" relic which adds rerolls

Changes:

  • Changed some chances for certain relic modifiers
  • Added some existing relic modifiers to other existing relics

Changed files in this update

Depot 1425631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link