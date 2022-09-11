Rerolls have been added to Space Crusaders!
Rerolls will regenerate the choices available at the "Level Up" screen to allow for more specific builds. Rerolls start at 1 per round, and can be increased via relics!
->> Revision 23
Additions:
- Added Reroll to Level Up screen, start with 1 reroll
- Added Reroll as a possible modifier for some relics
- Added "Die" relic which adds rerolls
Changes:
- Changed some chances for certain relic modifiers
- Added some existing relic modifiers to other existing relics
Changed files in this update