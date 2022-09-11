 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 11 September 2022

[Ver 1.0.09110] Update Info

Build 9492933 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Fixed event direction.
  • Fixed description of dungeon detail window.
  • Attention to some monsters possessing other children's weapons
  • Teaching Fairy-type monsters not to ignore the conditions for being a Friend.
  • Fixed bug that caused some marks to be duplicated.
  • Added skills that some monsters can learn.
  • Fixed some skills not consuming SP when preparing.
  • Fixed the display of the effect range of skills.
  • Fixed the text of some skills.
  • Fixed bugs in skills that were not working properly.
  • Fixed bug that prevented monsters in a special state from appearing.
  • The amount of experience gained from high level monsters has been slightly increased.
  • The amount of experience gained from some monsters has been slightly increased.
  • Improved loading speed when switching scenes.

Changed files in this update

