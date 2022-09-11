[Ver 1.0.09110] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Fixed event direction.
- Fixed description of dungeon detail window.
- Attention to some monsters possessing other children's weapons
- Teaching Fairy-type monsters not to ignore the conditions for being a Friend.
- Fixed bug that caused some marks to be duplicated.
- Added skills that some monsters can learn.
- Fixed some skills not consuming SP when preparing.
- Fixed the display of the effect range of skills.
- Fixed the text of some skills.
- Fixed bugs in skills that were not working properly.
- Fixed bug that prevented monsters in a special state from appearing.
- The amount of experience gained from high level monsters has been slightly increased.
- The amount of experience gained from some monsters has been slightly increased.
- Improved loading speed when switching scenes.
Changed files in this update