Update notes for 14 september 2022

Terrain
- Field optimization
- Fixed holes in the map
- Spacing of some obstacles
FX
- FX fixes
Gamemodes
- Fixed the bug that consumed 0 stamina instead of a specific amount when the player pressed "start again" in the end game menu
- fixed the gameplay mode that let the player do more than 3 games
UI
- the tutorial at the start of the competition mode now displays the correct information
- fixed UI elements moving around when displaying the endgame menu
- the next button is no longer displayed in competition mode, nor in difficult endless
- added "restart" button when accessing the pause menu
- there is now only one "already owned" button in the shop when the player already owns the purchased item instead of 2
- added a gamemode/level/difficulty reminder in the end of game menu, also displays the game number in competition mode
- notification stacking
- a button "?" is now displayed at the bottom of game modes to indicate game mode objectives
- added message when player on mobile tries to access achievements and highscore while not connected to store services
- modification of the store connection icon
Character
- potential fix for losing character control
Music
- fixed synchronization issue between game and music
- added missing UI audio feedback
- added audio feedback on some objects
Daily reward
- daily rewards work again and are now on a 4 week cycle
Changed files in this update