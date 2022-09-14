Update notes for 14 september 2022

 Skip to content

AGNI update for 14 September 2022

Build 9492840

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Terrain

  • Field optimization
  • Fixed holes in the map
  • Spacing of some obstacles

FX

  • FX fixes

Gamemodes

  • Fixed the bug that consumed 0 stamina instead of a specific amount when the player pressed "start again" in the end game menu
  • fixed the gameplay mode that let the player do more than 3 games

UI

  • the tutorial at the start of the competition mode now displays the correct information
  • fixed UI elements moving around when displaying the endgame menu
  • the next button is no longer displayed in competition mode, nor in difficult endless
  • added "restart" button when accessing the pause menu
  • there is now only one "already owned" button in the shop when the player already owns the purchased item instead of 2
  • added a gamemode/level/difficulty reminder in the end of game menu, also displays the game number in competition mode
  • notification stacking
  • a button "?" is now displayed at the bottom of game modes to indicate game mode objectives
  • added message when player on mobile tries to access achievements and highscore while not connected to store services
  • modification of the store connection icon

Character

  • potential fix for losing character control

Music

  • fixed synchronization issue between game and music
  • added missing UI audio feedback
  • added audio feedback on some objects

Daily reward

  • daily rewards work again and are now on a 4 week cycle

Changed files in this update

