Card Crawl update for 11 September 2022

Small Constructed Mode Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey,

this is a small fix for the Constructed mode, that could crash due to some unforeseen interactions with the Challenge mode.

Happy Crawling!

