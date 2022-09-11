Hello everyone!

Sorry for the delayed on new mission that developed for few months, but now its all ready! The mission is called

Assault On Automaton Factory

Now available and playable for FREE!

Following the Operation Miner Buster where player need to disrupt LANUN mining activities, its lead player to the factory of Robot production itself.

Player are tasked to assault and stop all production activities of new robotic manufacturing. Beware! It's guarded by the tougher LANUN bandits and also the automatic robot itself.

Take a look on few screenshots below:











!CAUTION!

The new map got no checkpoint. If you are dead, you restart back at HQ

Upon beating the mission, player will unlock new achievement in Steam.

Where / How to play it?

On mission selection menu, if you have previously play the Operation Miner Buster before the new mission available at end of the mission selector.

!Map may contain random flickering bug that make level props disappear and appear!

New DLC Available

Asides from that, there's new DLC available for sell! Its help enhance your gameplay better.

C-Nar Experimental Direct Energy Gun

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2145840/Banzai_Escape_2_Subterranean__CNar_Laser_Gun/

This new weapon firing laser that disintegrate any living flesh. It's a good weapon to swipe swarms of enemies.

Companion Turret

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2145841/Banzai_Escape_2_Subterranean__Companion_Turret/

New Nano-plugin that spawn turret that following you everywhere! More better shooter than regular turret plus its cute :)

SUPPORT XENOAISAM STUDIO BY BUYING THE DLCs

Additionally, there's patch number 15 available. We got huge of fixed to improve quality of life gameplay. Also with additional new stuff such as:

Sisters Will Follow You!

In any of Assist / Defend sisters, they will start following you if reach near them. Be sure to keep them survive!

New Weapon Icons!

The weapon inventories items are now updated with new icons! This reflect back the exact looks of the guns that player have.

Also lots of improvement and additional stuff! Here's the list:

Patch 15

Major Added : Automaton Factory Level

Added DLC weapon : C-Nar. Only Obtainable in Automaton Factory Mission

Added DLC nanoplugin : Companion Turret

Added new advertisement : Qrull Artist service

Added new player can random talking

Added sign for RNG area at lobby

Added ammo box on sewer mainhall

Added new weapon icons for some new weapon

Fixed Imingter sisters twisted body after finish fighting with Lanun soldiers

Fixed sewer mainhall collider at corner control room

Fixed error when clicking show waypoint if player is out of boudaries

Fixed sewer mainhall 2 npc spawn inside wall

Fixed weapon firing become too bright when playing with 2 players

Fixed npc will not going to overlapped with player turret

Fixed LOD on Heavy Melee Miner on lowest quality settings

Fixed Level load error in some random generating number

Fixed grenade launcher ignore enemy collision

Modified cover system to make npc more eager to use cover position

Modified npc behaviour when on cover not to exposed their head much

Modified railing at lobby open up for easy route toward hard door mission

Modified default mp5k by reducing rate of recoil

Modified Grenade launcher shot distance and effectiveness

Modified items will disappear if get far over 50m from player (might solve issues items fell out of map)

Modified damage taken to all HP objects less delayed from rate of 0.25 to 0.1, this may causes network traffic in coop mode.

Modified weapon inventory status for Recoil appear as percentages. Higher percentage means more accurate weapon.

Modified now Imingter sisters (Defend/Assist Sisters) follow player everywhere (if sisters alive). Need to reach near any sisters to allow them to follow you. Only follow server creator if coop

Optimise for more performance during heavy fight

Refined waypoint system

I hope you guys will enjoy this new mission!

The only thing left is language translation for all new stuff. If you guys wanted to volunteering for translations, please join link discord below and have a go!

Thank you!

Aisam.

FOLLOW XENOAISAM STUDIO

For tiny news / update / something

Discord : https://discord.gg/NddQqDt

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/xenoaisamstudio/

You guys can join the Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean Group Page if didnt join yet:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1758950

Also you can join the chat for instant talk, anything;

https://s.team/chat/hQu5CcbP