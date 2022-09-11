 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Breadbox update for 11 September 2022

Small update - File search results ordered by name properly

Share · View all patches · Build 9492763 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • File search results ordered alphabetically by name, regardless of its subdirectory.
  • Screen resolutions limited to the maximum supported resolution for the time being.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1770441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link