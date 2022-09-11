Battlecaster 1.1

Hello! Battlecaster is receiving its first update today. See patch notes below. More to come soon!

CONTENT

Added a tutorial mission to introduce players to game and its mechanics.

Added a level selection map, setting the stage for future levels to be introduced.

Reworked the players mouse 2 ability, which now has to be charged up by dealing damage.

BALANCING

To make later stages less of a mess, enemy AI speed is now reduced slightly for each enemy alive on the field.

Nerfed Wendigo ranged attack. Needs needs to be further from the player now to cast, and cooldown increased slightly.

Fire Elemental land mines to now detonate on their own

Wormbeak fire balls fly a greater distance before disappearing

Increased the health bonus of the shop upgrade from +2 to +3

Claw is now blue rarity, up from green

Many unlisted changes can be found in the UI, animations, effects, audio, and so on. As well as many bug fixes!