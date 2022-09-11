Major Update 0.3.0.2 Released!

Major Update 0.3.0.0 has been released!

Graphics Upgrade

All Factions now have portrait art. AI portraits show up when you speak to them, user portraits show up in the new game screen.

Main menu and new game screens have new background art.

A number of models replaced or polished visually.

Screen space ambient occlusion shading added, which improves visual quality of all structures and terrain in game.

Buildings, especially producers, have more glow and dynamic lighting.

Interface graphics have been polished.

Build Templates

Rather than simply duplicating small groups, you can now save off a group of structures as a Build Template, and use it later. Build Templates can be used between different save files. You can also rotate your build templates how you see fit.

Vehicle Automation Improvements

Cargo vehicle automation is improved. Cargo vehicles will go through cycles of gather and distribute in order to maximize inventory space usage. They now prioritize non-warehouses first, assuming non-warehouses are automation-enabled.

Additionally, endpoints like research labs and prefabricators have an option to allow auto-delivery directly from vehicles, similar to turrets and upgraders. Powerplants which require inputs also have this option now too.

Gather Directly from Excavators

Your cargo vehicles can now gather directly from mining vehicles. You can manually assign a cargo vehicle to a mining vehicle. There is a new automation mode on cargo vehicles for auto-gathering from mining vehicles which do not have a dropoff point assigned.

There is a new mining vehicle, the Heavy Excavator, which functions like a regular excavator, but moves extremely slow and holds far more capacity, designed for being gathered directly from.

Performance

The game engine has been rewritten to utilize the Entity Component System (ECS) architecture. This has led to performance gains (cpu-side) across all gameplay, though gains are most prevalent in late game factories with huge numbers of items.

Quality of Life

Selecting any structure to build shows a popup which describes what that building does before you place it.

Allies and neutral factions avoid your territory. Particularly helpful during wartime when their vehicles are exploding all around.

You can build Lake Bridges from the shore to your Lakeside Extractors, and then either run vehicles or Maglev Tubes across those bridges. This removes the need to use land reclamation to alter your lakes and rivers.

Prefabricators show how many structures you have stored.

Building or selecting a turret or radar shows the range of all similar buildings.

Being unable to place anything in build, relocate, duplicate, or other modes sends you a notification explaining why.

Labels of anything quick-located or renamed will show up on the zoomed-out view.

And More!

And many more smaller ui tweaks, gameplay changes, graphics tweaks, bug fixes, and crash fixes.

Note about Saved Games

Save data layout has changed. Save files will still work from version 0.2.x.x, but you will want to save them in 0.3.x.x, otherwise they may stop working in later versions.

Also, some vehicle automation settings from 0.2.x.x will be reset and you will need to set them again.

Full Changelist

Graphics