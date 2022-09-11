Patch 1.6.1

Hello!

New little patch. I did most of the explaining for what this patch does in the notes.

Anyway, here's the list:

The Royal Garden - Challenge II has been drastically changed. Let's be honest, this sucked. It was not fun, it was tedious, and it could've used some more thought put into it. So, that's what I've done. You'll notice a variety of changes in this Challenge. They won't be reflected in the description at this time, but I complete this Challenge myself. It took me 7 attempts and was not very frustrating with the new changes. Please let me know how you feel about it!

Tons and tons of bug fixes. I'm so sorry about these. I updated the game engine for Nomad Survival (AFTER Beta testing, which was incredibly stupid on my part) and it broke the way I coded some things. I've been playing wack-a-mole on fixing the crash bugs as they're reported. Thank you everyone for your patience. As it stands right at this exact moment, there are no crash issues remaining. Should any new ones pop up, let me know and I'll fix them ASAP.

Not a very big list! None-the-less, I felt like the change to Challenge II needed to be done soon. I personally really enjoyed Challenge II with the way it is now. Try it out for yourself. It's still difficult, it's still intense, but it's much shorter in length now so dying and having to start over doesn't feel nearly as frustrating.

Thank you everyone!