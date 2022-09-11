Closed Beta Patch Notes v0.9.1.1

Gameplay Changes
- New Phantom Death Animation
- Training manual in Lobby Computer Monitor
- Coupon Redemption added to Lobby Computer Monitor
- [REDACTED] Added to HQ
- Players will now be able to see other players Chest Lights
- Weapons, Gadgets and Equipment will now have an outline when dropped
Bug Fixes
- Phantom Damage Fixes
- All Evidence found Fix for Leaderboard
- Statue Wisps no longer show when picked up
- Fixed Level 50 Neutralizer ability to show Untethering Items
Changed files in this update