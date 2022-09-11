 Skip to content

Phantom Hysteria update for 11 September 2022

Closed Beta Patch Notes v0.9.1.1

Gameplay Changes

  • New Phantom Death Animation
  • Training manual in Lobby Computer Monitor
  • Coupon Redemption added to Lobby Computer Monitor
  • [REDACTED] Added to HQ
  • Players will now be able to see other players Chest Lights
  • Weapons, Gadgets and Equipment will now have an outline when dropped

Bug Fixes

  • Phantom Damage Fixes
  • All Evidence found Fix for Leaderboard
  • Statue Wisps no longer show when picked up
  • Fixed Level 50 Neutralizer ability to show Untethering Items

