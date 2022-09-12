 Skip to content

Maiden & Spell update for 12 September 2022

September 2022 Patch Notes

Garnet Flare (Offensive Special)

  • Move slowdown on use .35x > .4x

Sniper Shot (Basic Attack)

  • Fully charged fire angle increased 4 > 8 degrees

Bind (Wide Attack)

  • Draw layer adjusted downwards

Knife Juggle (Offensive Special)

  • Draw layer adjusted upwards

Vanish (Defensive Special)

  • No longer has a slowdown at the end
  • Using knives no longer resets movespeedmult during Vanish
  • Movespeedmult reduced 1.5x > 1.3x
  • Movespeedmult length is now 1300ms (previously overwritten by the slowdown at the end)

Dimi Lightning (Basic Attack)

  • Fully charged bullet speed 4.5 > 5
  • Now categorized as a Spell
  • Now adds 700ms SpellLock

Lat Lightning (Wide Attack)

  • Sprite adjusted for visibility

Doppelganger (Offensive Special)

  • No longer effected by SpellLock or AttackLock
  • Cooldown reduced 8 seconds > 7 seconds
  • Now has 500ms SpellLock (300 when focused)
  • AttackLock increased 500ms > 700ms (300ms > 500ms when focused)

Flashstep (Defensive Special)

  • No longer effected by SpellLock or AttackLock
  • Now grants 200ms weak invincibility at the start of charge

Sunburst (Basic Attack)

  • 3rd hit in combo now has 600ms Movespeedmult (the same as the 1st and 2nd hit, reduced from 1300)
  • Alternate color's focus version is now darker rather than lighter (To match with P1 color)

Lat Holy (Wide Attack)

  • Number of bullets now ranges from 12 to 62 based on charge (was previously 12 to 60)

Dodge Roll (Offensive Special)

  • Cooldown increased 3.5 seconds > 4 seconds

Stun Wave (Defensive Special)

  • Now deletes bullets in a radius a second time, 100ms after the first

Lat Life (Wide Attack)

  • Draw layer adjusted downwards
  • Duration 12s > 14s

Butterfly Thrall (Offensive Special)

  • Fixed issue where number of bullets fired was dependant on framerate
  • Draw layer adjusted upwards
  • Movespeedmult changed 0.8x > 1.0x (overwrites other movespeedmults)

Novi Life (Defensive Special)

  • Cooldown reduced 10 seconds > 8.5 seconds
  • Flower duration reduced 21 seconds > 17 seconds
  • Charge speed reduced 20%

Saphire Flare (Offensive Special)

  • Cooldown increased 2.5 seconds > 3.5 seconds

Hydra Head (Defensive Special)

  • Cooldown increased 6.5 seconds > 7 seconds
  • Now gives 1.1x movespeedmult for duration of invincibility (Duration increases with charge)

Dimi Dark (Basic Attack)

  • Attacklock reduced 1000ms > 900ms

Lat Dark (Wide Attack)

  • Deadzone decreased ~20%

Novi Starfall (Offensive Special)

  • Changed movespeed mult 0.8x > 1x (overwrites other movespeed mults)

-The list of lobbies now displays full lobbies
-The 'search' option has been replaced with a link to the M&S Discord
-The maximum number of players that can use a single lobby increased 8 > 16
-The time to make a decision after an online match increased from 30s > 60s

-There are now separate options for "Magnus" and "Magnus (Moving)" in the Training AI menu

-Fixed bug where, in training mode, border walls would disappear after a hit
-Fixed the 'Spectator Bug', where spectators would desync and see characters getting hit over and over
-Fixed bug where a sound would play when you hit up and down after selecting an option after an online match

