September 2022 Patch Notes

Garnet Flare (Offensive Special)

Move slowdown on use .35x > .4x

Sniper Shot (Basic Attack)

Fully charged fire angle increased 4 > 8 degrees

Bind (Wide Attack)

Draw layer adjusted downwards

Knife Juggle (Offensive Special)

Draw layer adjusted upwards

Vanish (Defensive Special)

No longer has a slowdown at the end

Using knives no longer resets movespeedmult during Vanish

Movespeedmult reduced 1.5x > 1.3x

Movespeedmult length is now 1300ms (previously overwritten by the slowdown at the end)

Dimi Lightning (Basic Attack)

Fully charged bullet speed 4.5 > 5

Now categorized as a Spell

Now adds 700ms SpellLock

Lat Lightning (Wide Attack)

Sprite adjusted for visibility

Doppelganger (Offensive Special)

No longer effected by SpellLock or AttackLock

Cooldown reduced 8 seconds > 7 seconds

Now has 500ms SpellLock (300 when focused)

AttackLock increased 500ms > 700ms (300ms > 500ms when focused)

Flashstep (Defensive Special)

No longer effected by SpellLock or AttackLock

Now grants 200ms weak invincibility at the start of charge

Sunburst (Basic Attack)

3rd hit in combo now has 600ms Movespeedmult (the same as the 1st and 2nd hit, reduced from 1300)

Alternate color's focus version is now darker rather than lighter (To match with P1 color)

Lat Holy (Wide Attack)

Number of bullets now ranges from 12 to 62 based on charge (was previously 12 to 60)

Dodge Roll (Offensive Special)

Cooldown increased 3.5 seconds > 4 seconds

Stun Wave (Defensive Special)

Now deletes bullets in a radius a second time, 100ms after the first

Lat Life (Wide Attack)

Draw layer adjusted downwards

Duration 12s > 14s

Butterfly Thrall (Offensive Special)

Fixed issue where number of bullets fired was dependant on framerate

Draw layer adjusted upwards

Movespeedmult changed 0.8x > 1.0x (overwrites other movespeedmults)

Novi Life (Defensive Special)

Cooldown reduced 10 seconds > 8.5 seconds

Flower duration reduced 21 seconds > 17 seconds

Charge speed reduced 20%

Saphire Flare (Offensive Special)

Cooldown increased 2.5 seconds > 3.5 seconds

Hydra Head (Defensive Special)

Cooldown increased 6.5 seconds > 7 seconds

Now gives 1.1x movespeedmult for duration of invincibility (Duration increases with charge)

Dimi Dark (Basic Attack)

Attacklock reduced 1000ms > 900ms

Lat Dark (Wide Attack)

Deadzone decreased ~20%

Novi Starfall (Offensive Special)

Changed movespeed mult 0.8x > 1x (overwrites other movespeed mults)

-The list of lobbies now displays full lobbies

-The 'search' option has been replaced with a link to the M&S Discord

-The maximum number of players that can use a single lobby increased 8 > 16

-The time to make a decision after an online match increased from 30s > 60s

-There are now separate options for "Magnus" and "Magnus (Moving)" in the Training AI menu

-Fixed bug where, in training mode, border walls would disappear after a hit

-Fixed the 'Spectator Bug', where spectators would desync and see characters getting hit over and over

-Fixed bug where a sound would play when you hit up and down after selecting an option after an online match