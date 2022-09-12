September 2022 Patch Notes

Garnet Flare (Offensive Special)
- Move slowdown on use .35x > .4x
Sniper Shot (Basic Attack)
- Fully charged fire angle increased 4 > 8 degrees
Bind (Wide Attack)
- Draw layer adjusted downwards
Knife Juggle (Offensive Special)
- Draw layer adjusted upwards
Vanish (Defensive Special)
- No longer has a slowdown at the end
- Using knives no longer resets movespeedmult during Vanish
- Movespeedmult reduced 1.5x > 1.3x
- Movespeedmult length is now 1300ms (previously overwritten by the slowdown at the end)
Dimi Lightning (Basic Attack)
- Fully charged bullet speed 4.5 > 5
- Now categorized as a Spell
- Now adds 700ms SpellLock
Lat Lightning (Wide Attack)
- Sprite adjusted for visibility
Doppelganger (Offensive Special)
- No longer effected by SpellLock or AttackLock
- Cooldown reduced 8 seconds > 7 seconds
- Now has 500ms SpellLock (300 when focused)
- AttackLock increased 500ms > 700ms (300ms > 500ms when focused)
Flashstep (Defensive Special)
- No longer effected by SpellLock or AttackLock
- Now grants 200ms weak invincibility at the start of charge
Sunburst (Basic Attack)
- 3rd hit in combo now has 600ms Movespeedmult (the same as the 1st and 2nd hit, reduced from 1300)
- Alternate color's focus version is now darker rather than lighter (To match with P1 color)
Lat Holy (Wide Attack)
- Number of bullets now ranges from 12 to 62 based on charge (was previously 12 to 60)
Dodge Roll (Offensive Special)
- Cooldown increased 3.5 seconds > 4 seconds
Stun Wave (Defensive Special)
- Now deletes bullets in a radius a second time, 100ms after the first
Lat Life (Wide Attack)
- Draw layer adjusted downwards
- Duration 12s > 14s
Butterfly Thrall (Offensive Special)
- Fixed issue where number of bullets fired was dependant on framerate
- Draw layer adjusted upwards
- Movespeedmult changed 0.8x > 1.0x (overwrites other movespeedmults)
Novi Life (Defensive Special)
- Cooldown reduced 10 seconds > 8.5 seconds
- Flower duration reduced 21 seconds > 17 seconds
- Charge speed reduced 20%
Saphire Flare (Offensive Special)
- Cooldown increased 2.5 seconds > 3.5 seconds
Hydra Head (Defensive Special)
- Cooldown increased 6.5 seconds > 7 seconds
- Now gives 1.1x movespeedmult for duration of invincibility (Duration increases with charge)
Dimi Dark (Basic Attack)
- Attacklock reduced 1000ms > 900ms
Lat Dark (Wide Attack)
- Deadzone decreased ~20%
Novi Starfall (Offensive Special)
- Changed movespeed mult 0.8x > 1x (overwrites other movespeed mults)
-The list of lobbies now displays full lobbies
-The 'search' option has been replaced with a link to the M&S Discord
-The maximum number of players that can use a single lobby increased 8 > 16
-The time to make a decision after an online match increased from 30s > 60s
-There are now separate options for "Magnus" and "Magnus (Moving)" in the Training AI menu
-Fixed bug where, in training mode, border walls would disappear after a hit
-Fixed the 'Spectator Bug', where spectators would desync and see characters getting hit over and over
-Fixed bug where a sound would play when you hit up and down after selecting an option after an online match
Changed files in this update