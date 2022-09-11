Patch Notes v 0.58

-Reworked how the shop works - ad-browse-only no-more! It's now fully browse-able by usual categories and buttons.

-Fixed some parts that were not exploding correctly

-house door is now open-able.

-Fixed Nuke-launching things: missile aiming, faster missile preparation, displaced character hud.

-Increased Double Barrel shotgun spread and fire-per-second. It is now a "short double barrel shotgun". The old double barrel is back, and it's a "long barrel" model, with the old/smaller spread.

-Changed money physics

-Decreased dynamite throwing speed

-Changed Maureen Hud, now green, less bright

-Changed some things on the Lab level

Next, we'll be working on some know bugs to work on, and endgame content that will take some time to get live.

If you have any feedback, idea, word, ANYTHING, as always, please post here on Steam, or on our discord server at: https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9

Thanks everyone!