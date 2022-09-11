v1.0.9 Patch Notes

Hey guys, I've got a pretty big patch today.

The patch covers all sorts of things, but the main focus was creatures. I've tried to make the creatures more lifelike by adding sounds and making their mouth move according to sound and emotion. Cyclops and Turtle are still lacking sounds, but I'll add them once I can find/make some decent sounds. What's a turtle supposed to sound like anyway?

Changes:

Added emotion blend shapes to cyclops

Improved creature emotion blend shape usage when emotions change

Made it easier to pet creature

Made creature gain happiness from eating edible things and anger from eating inedible things

Made creature gain happiness from being healed

Improved ape creature model

New ape idle animation

New ape sit animation

Added separate eat and hold object animations for all creatures

Added creature eat sound

Added panther happiness sounds

Added panther anger sounds

Added bear happiness sounds

Added bear anger sounds

Added ape happiness sounds

Added ape anger sounds

Increased aging speed of humans

Made creature's mouth move with sounds

Added link to discord in bug reporter

Added bug reporter option to submit previous log for bugs that cause crashes

Added more paths to Orsus, Rota, and Crag peak

Changed how lightning, freeze, and rain miracles spend prayer power from an up front cost to over time

Improved shield miracle glow

Added light to shield miracle

Increased light effect on fireballs

Added light to crystal shards

Added stone brazier building (Light decor)

Made builders prioritize finishing building buildings instead of building new buildings

Added flicker effect to torch stand and stone brazier

Added flicker effect to all fire lights

Expanded fire light on many objects

Added delay to creature handing their held object to your hand

Improved creature icons and made them change with their creature's colors

Made creature move to empty space if you are trying to interact with them and they are surrounded by things

Made creature crystal able to be healed

Made evil creatures able to do more actions

Made evil creatures show their action when you hover over them

Made creature use most powerful miracle first

Added creature ability to cast create life miracle

Made it so you can open and close your creature's stats by right clicking on their icon in the bottom right

Changed create life miracle to create up to three villagers nearby and added Create Life[+](up to 5 villagers) and Create Life[++](up to 10 villagers)

Bug Fixes:

Made creatures unable to eat miracles

Fixed creature legs not walking after you hover over them when they are holding something

Fixed dead plural object names having dead twice in name

Fixed creature not opening mouth when eating

Fixed creature petting nothing

Added even more loading safeguards

Fixed place object and plant tree creature actions never triggering

Fixed builders not working on the building you assign them to

Fixed quarries and stone masons not automatically being assigned to villages

Fixed issues with builder restocking stockpiles

Fixed frozen creature not melting when on fire

Fixed creatures not automatically thawing

Fixed creature being able to learn miracles out of order

Fixed bug with creature not pathing correctly to objects right next to them

Fixed max prayer power not updating

Fixed evil creatures not returning to their village