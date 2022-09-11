v1.0.9 Patch Notes

Hey guys, I've got a pretty big patch today.
The patch covers all sorts of things, but the main focus was creatures. I've tried to make the creatures more lifelike by adding sounds and making their mouth move according to sound and emotion. Cyclops and Turtle are still lacking sounds, but I'll add them once I can find/make some decent sounds. What's a turtle supposed to sound like anyway?
Changes:
Added emotion blend shapes to cyclops
Improved creature emotion blend shape usage when emotions change
Made it easier to pet creature
Made creature gain happiness from eating edible things and anger from eating inedible things
Made creature gain happiness from being healed
Improved ape creature model
New ape idle animation
New ape sit animation
Added separate eat and hold object animations for all creatures
Added creature eat sound
Added panther happiness sounds
Added panther anger sounds
Added bear happiness sounds
Added bear anger sounds
Added ape happiness sounds
Added ape anger sounds
Increased aging speed of humans
Made creature's mouth move with sounds
Added link to discord in bug reporter
Added bug reporter option to submit previous log for bugs that cause crashes
Added more paths to Orsus, Rota, and Crag peak
Changed how lightning, freeze, and rain miracles spend prayer power from an up front cost to over time
Improved shield miracle glow
Added light to shield miracle
Increased light effect on fireballs
Added light to crystal shards
Added stone brazier building (Light decor)
Made builders prioritize finishing building buildings instead of building new buildings
Added flicker effect to torch stand and stone brazier
Added flicker effect to all fire lights
Expanded fire light on many objects
Added delay to creature handing their held object to your hand
Improved creature icons and made them change with their creature's colors
Made creature move to empty space if you are trying to interact with them and they are surrounded by things
Made creature crystal able to be healed
Made evil creatures able to do more actions
Made evil creatures show their action when you hover over them
Made creature use most powerful miracle first
Added creature ability to cast create life miracle
Made it so you can open and close your creature's stats by right clicking on their icon in the bottom right
Changed create life miracle to create up to three villagers nearby and added Create Life[+](up to 5 villagers) and Create Life[++](up to 10 villagers)
Bug Fixes:
Made creatures unable to eat miracles
Fixed creature legs not walking after you hover over them when they are holding something
Fixed dead plural object names having dead twice in name
Fixed creature not opening mouth when eating
Fixed creature petting nothing
Added even more loading safeguards
Fixed place object and plant tree creature actions never triggering
Fixed builders not working on the building you assign them to
Fixed quarries and stone masons not automatically being assigned to villages
Fixed issues with builder restocking stockpiles
Fixed frozen creature not melting when on fire
Fixed creatures not automatically thawing
Fixed creature being able to learn miracles out of order
Fixed bug with creature not pathing correctly to objects right next to them
Fixed max prayer power not updating
Fixed evil creatures not returning to their village
Changed files in this update