Patch notes. Version 0.4.9

Fixed edge movement triggering when alt-tabbed. Stopping players from getting lost when alt-tabbing when loading or playing.

Firewood can be used in warmer weather (still cold, just not as cold) when there are large amounts of firewood stockpiled per house. The use of firewood increases happiness.

Villager highlight now swaps when using the arrow keys on the villager hud to cycle through people.

Varied diet now improves happiness.

After closing the encyclopedia, it will unpause to the previous game speed.

Balanced freezing numbers.

Increased freezing health damage.

Reduced health regen rate.

Balanced bread happiness.

Improved environmental audio system.

Fixed an incorrect number used for happiness deduction for having no shoes. It was 10x what it should have been

Fixed herbalists save and load of plants.

Fixed lumber mill thatch having incorrect material at long range.