Patch notes. Version 0.4.9
-
Fixed edge movement triggering when alt-tabbed. Stopping players from getting lost when alt-tabbing when loading or playing.
-
Firewood can be used in warmer weather (still cold, just not as cold) when there are large amounts of firewood stockpiled per house. The use of firewood increases happiness.
-
Villager highlight now swaps when using the arrow keys on the villager hud to cycle through people.
-
Varied diet now improves happiness.
-
After closing the encyclopedia, it will unpause to the previous game speed.
-
Balanced freezing numbers.
-
Increased freezing health damage.
-
Reduced health regen rate.
-
Balanced bread happiness.
-
Improved environmental audio system.
-
Fixed an incorrect number used for happiness deduction for having no shoes. It was 10x what it should have been
-
Fixed herbalists save and load of plants.
-
Fixed lumber mill thatch having incorrect material at long range.
-
Fixed button for ordering bow.
Changed files in this update