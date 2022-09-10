 Skip to content

Bastide update for 10 September 2022

Patch notes. Version 0.4.9

  • Fixed edge movement triggering when alt-tabbed. Stopping players from getting lost when alt-tabbing when loading or playing.

  • Firewood can be used in warmer weather (still cold, just not as cold) when there are large amounts of firewood stockpiled per house. The use of firewood increases happiness.

  • Villager highlight now swaps when using the arrow keys on the villager hud to cycle through people.

  • Varied diet now improves happiness.

  • After closing the encyclopedia, it will unpause to the previous game speed.

  • Balanced freezing numbers.

  • Increased freezing health damage.

  • Reduced health regen rate.

  • Balanced bread happiness.

  • Improved environmental audio system.

  • Fixed an incorrect number used for happiness deduction for having no shoes. It was 10x what it should have been

  • Fixed herbalists save and load of plants.

  • Fixed lumber mill thatch having incorrect material at long range.

  • Fixed button for ordering bow.

