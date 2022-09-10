CosmoOdyssey:Trip to Mars
MAJOR UPDATE : 2.0
- 6 new locations (Mars, Space Station on Mars and more!)
- 3 new main characters
- Dialog System
- Changed position of subtitles in ENG dub.
