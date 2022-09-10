 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CosmoOdyssey:Trip to Mars update for 10 September 2022

MAJOR UPDATE : 2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9491865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CosmoOdyssey:Trip to Mars
MAJOR UPDATE : 2.0

  • 6 new locations (Mars, Space Station on Mars and more!)
  • 3 new main characters
  • Dialog System
  • Changed position of subtitles in ENG dub.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2084011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link