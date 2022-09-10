v1.07.125 - Co-op / Multiplayer Hotfixes + Tweaks

'Squirrel Brain'
A condition of mild insanity; often affecting game developers while optimising multiplayer networks and trouble shooting data replication systems.
- objectives now replicate to clients
- client side objectives are being recorded server side
- client objectives HUD status now updating
Tweaked lighting for a more darker tone in the Specimen Observation Lab and the Training Gauntlet.
Full Update List:
- MULTIPLAYER UPDATE: turret replication tweaks
- MULTIPLAYER CO-OP FIXES: mission objective replication
- LOBBY UPDATE: first spawn as squirrel
- WEAPON UPDATE: muzzle particle effect smaller on rifles so can see squirrels better
- WEAPON UPDATE: AK-47 ADS reversion from true ads to skewed ads (better vision)
- SQUIRREL UPDATE: collision update (affects hit box and interaction)
- SQUIRREL UPDATE: player squirrel eyes now reflective
- UI UPDATE: scoreboard border
- UI FIXES: game over pop up player name
- UI FIXES: old button hover tool tips removed
- HIVE MAPS: darker lighting
Changed files in this update