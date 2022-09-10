 Skip to content

Squirrelmageddon! update for 10 September 2022

v1.07.125 - Co-op / Multiplayer Hotfixes + Tweaks

Build 9491778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

'Squirrel Brain'

A condition of mild insanity; often affecting game developers while optimising multiplayer networks and trouble shooting data replication systems.

  • objectives now replicate to clients
  • client side objectives are being recorded server side
  • client objectives HUD status now updating

Tweaked lighting for a more darker tone in the Specimen Observation Lab and the Training Gauntlet.

Full Update List:

  • MULTIPLAYER UPDATE: turret replication tweaks
  • MULTIPLAYER CO-OP FIXES: mission objective replication
  • LOBBY UPDATE: first spawn as squirrel
  • WEAPON UPDATE: muzzle particle effect smaller on rifles so can see squirrels better
  • WEAPON UPDATE: AK-47 ADS reversion from true ads to skewed ads (better vision)
  • SQUIRREL UPDATE: collision update (affects hit box and interaction)
  • SQUIRREL UPDATE: player squirrel eyes now reflective
  • UI UPDATE: scoreboard border
  • UI FIXES: game over pop up player name
  • UI FIXES: old button hover tool tips removed
  • HIVE MAPS: darker lighting

