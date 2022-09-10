Version 0.4.10 - Notes

New:
- Completely rebuilt the Combat Text Engine. The old version had many limitations in what it could display, and the new one... doesn't. With that in mind, if I've done my job correctly you should only notice there being more info (sometimes a bit too much, but that's for another update). If anything seems broken, let me know.
- Sanity / Energy changes are now logged.
- Healing (both natural and life steal) are now logged.
- Area of Effect attacks now log individual hits correctly.
- Buffs / Debuffs are now logged.
- Some enemies now have unique responses each time they are damaged.
- Items now can have unique messages when used. Most don't yet, but they could.
- Stun / Wait / Equip / Unequip / Pick-Up action messages no longer pause combat.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed broken discord link. Sorry about that! Just in case, here's a working link: https://discord.gg/QFjq7tASD6
- Fixed a lingering ? that still appeared with the altar.
- Fixed a lingering ? with the Sky Sire if you never met him.
- Fixed a bug that made Left/Right Guardians think they were the same unit.
Misc:
- Robbed Altar gives significantly less gold.
- Robbed Altar has new offering text.
- If you rob the altar, a new route to power the elevator unlocks.
- Guardian Puzzle gives less XP but more gold.
- Combat move speed lowered slightly.
- Sky Sire has a lot less application chance to make resistance more effective against him.
Changed files in this update