Susan Gameplay Introduction Build Live! (0.3.1457)

Build 0.3.1457 is live! This build includes Susan: a new playable character! There is also a new training mission, as well as various tweaks, bugfixes, and gameplay additions from the previous build!
Featured Additions:
- Susan, a new playable character. Press the Special/Use button (E on M/KB and B on Xbox-style gamepads) to trigger Dragon Claw: a grappling attack that can pull enemies toward you or you toward enemies, depending on whether the button is tapped or held. Feyntan was the hard carry for Susan as her move designer/animator! Thank you, Feyntan!
- New Training Mission for Susan
- Ring Radar: Incoming projectiles are now indicated on the Ring Radar
- Minimap UI element added
- Environment art direction tweak: More stylized skies, lighting, and distant post-processing
Other Changes (Since V.0.3.1176):
- Air Dodge Counters added
- Fix: Some attacks should no longer hit twice when they should only hit once.
- Silhouette Post-Process Material updated to only show Player Silhouette when the player is occluded
- Fix: a bug with the crosshair in Gun Mode
- Force feedback added to some animations
- UI Tutorials updated to format text dynamically based on Keyboard/Gamepad Input Mode
- Style for Loading screen hints has been updated
- More loading hint screens added, old ones updated
- Overall balance tweaks
- More particle effects added to Perfect Dodge
- Toon Skin Shader now has a stylized ringlight
- General lighting tweaks and updates to all existing levels
- Some environment art polish to co_office
- Susan character portraits added
- Additional rose particles added to some attacks
- Some attacks renamed
- Fix: Baroness now deals the correct damage on her slash attack
- Baroness's slash attack now has a particle effect that plays to better differentiate it from her Spiky Balls attack. It also has a swipe effect as well now.
- Rockefallen now has an Expanding Ring particle effect to indicate it is the center of a mind control transmitter
- Fix: Flamethrower Corrupt's attacks now use projectiles instead of a static hitbox, which means it won't hit through walls anymore.
- Combo will now be retained through the phase-change cutscene during the Baroness Boss Fight
- Various bugfixes
Changed files in this update