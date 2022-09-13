Susan Gameplay Introduction Build Live! (0.3.1457)

Build 0.3.1457 is live! This build includes Susan: a new playable character! There is also a new training mission, as well as various tweaks, bugfixes, and gameplay additions from the previous build!

Featured Additions:

Susan, a new playable character. Press the Special/Use button (E on M/KB and B on Xbox-style gamepads) to trigger Dragon Claw: a grappling attack that can pull enemies toward you or you toward enemies, depending on whether the button is tapped or held. Feyntan was the hard carry for Susan as her move designer/animator! Thank you, Feyntan!







New Training Mission for Susan

Ring Radar: Incoming projectiles are now indicated on the Ring Radar

Minimap UI element added

Environment art direction tweak: More stylized skies, lighting, and distant post-processing

Other Changes (Since V.0.3.1176):