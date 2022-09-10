 Skip to content

LEMURIA update for 10 September 2022

Small update 1.1.6

The following changes have been made

  • Fixed an error occurring when opening the Main Menu during scene loading
  • Fixed some scenes to have more neutral lighting tones

Thanks to everyone who helped make this update available.

