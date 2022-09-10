Hotfix 522521

Changes
* Abigail will no longer trigger spider webbing.
* Abigail will no longer try to move around the webbing and will now float right across it.
- Splumonkey Pod Monkeys will now drop their equipment when going back into their homes.
Bug Fixes
* Gameplay
* Fixed Merms not eating food when they are sitting on a Royal Tapestry.
- Fixed Frogs spawned from Tumbleweeds being angry at Merms.
- Fixed Splumonkey Pod Monkeys not returning to their home on a warning of an earthquake.
- Fixed Splumonkey Pod Monkeys not evacuating their home when the home is set on fire.
Changed files in this update