Don't Starve Together update for 10 September 2022

Hotfix 522521

Hotfix 522521

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes 

* Abigail will no longer trigger spider webbing.        
          * Abigail will no longer try to move around the webbing and will now float right across it.
  • Splumonkey Pod Monkeys will now drop their equipment when going back into their homes.

Bug Fixes 

* Gameplay      
          * Fixed Merms not eating food when they are sitting on a Royal Tapestry.
  • Fixed Frogs spawned from Tumbleweeds being angry at Merms.
  • Fixed Splumonkey Pod Monkeys not returning to their home on a warning of an earthquake.
  • Fixed Splumonkey Pod Monkeys not evacuating their home when the home is set on fire.
     

Changed files in this update

Don't Starve Together - Windows Depot 322331
Don't Starve Together - Linux Depot 322332
Don't Starve Together - OSX Depot 322333
