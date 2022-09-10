Update 1.4.3!

Share · View all patches · Build 9491635 · Last edited 10 September 2022 – 22:19:05 UTC by Wendy

This update focused on fixing existing bugs. In the current update, not all problems have been fixed yet, but work on the next update is currently underway.

Added official server

Added restart of dedicated servers every hour

Updated achievement icons

Fixed issue with server saves

Fixed no animation unequip

fixed auto fire recoil

Fixed an issue with respawning items on the map

Changed weapon spread to be more realistic

Fixed sound bug during construction

Fixed weapon trace issue

Fixed wrong sound played when opening container

Fixed issue opening containers deleting items

Fixed a bug with the position of the left hand

Fixed a bug when adding an item

Fixed a bug when destroying in build mode

Fixed issue with respawn points

Fixed issue with manual save

Aiming issue fixed

Fixed issue with weight when shifting items in inventory

Fixed quick slot bug

Fixed issue with starting items

Improved world loading performance

Fixed an issue with breaking window frames

Fixed a bug due to which the floor did not collapse if a window was placed on it

Fixed bug with foundation stairs

Also fixed other bugs and improved performance

Come join us on Discord!

Don't forget to offer ideas to improve the game and report any bugs you find.