Update 1.4.3!

Hi friends, a new update 1.4.3v is available for download!
This update focused on fixing existing bugs. In the current update, not all problems have been fixed yet, but work on the next update is currently underway.
In Update:
- Added official server
- Added restart of dedicated servers every hour
- Updated achievement icons
- Fixed issue with server saves
- Fixed no animation unequip
- fixed auto fire recoil
- Fixed an issue with respawning items on the map
- Changed weapon spread to be more realistic
- Fixed sound bug during construction
- Fixed weapon trace issue
- Fixed wrong sound played when opening container
- Fixed issue opening containers deleting items
- Fixed a bug with the position of the left hand
- Fixed a bug when adding an item
- Fixed a bug when destroying in build mode
- Fixed issue with respawn points
- Fixed issue with manual save
- Aiming issue fixed
- Fixed issue with weight when shifting items in inventory
- Fixed quick slot bug
- Fixed issue with starting items
- Improved world loading performance
- Fixed an issue with breaking window frames
- Fixed a bug due to which the floor did not collapse if a window was placed on it
- Fixed bug with foundation stairs
- Also fixed other bugs and improved performance
Come join us on Discord!
Changed files in this update