Updates for v0.9.60

Hello there! This is a pretty considerable update for Forest Grove. Here are the notes:
- Replaced the Audio Fragment minigame with something that fits the world better and is more fun.
- Replaced the Hovercam minigame with something that fits the world better.
- Increased the performance anywhere from 20-25%. There are still dips but it's getting better!
- Various tweaks to shaders, materials, and colliders to make things look and feel better and consistent.
- Reduced the build size by compressing some images.
- Fixed some walls and exterior parts of the home from blinking out at times.
- Added Blowfish Studios to the credits.
Still more to come! Thanks for playing,
Larry
