 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forest Grove Playtest update for 10 September 2022

Updates for v0.9.60

Share · View all patches · Build 9491578 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there! This is a pretty considerable update for Forest Grove. Here are the notes:

  • Replaced the Audio Fragment minigame with something that fits the world better and is more fun.
  • Replaced the Hovercam minigame with something that fits the world better.
  • Increased the performance anywhere from 20-25%. There are still dips but it's getting better!
  • Various tweaks to shaders, materials, and colliders to make things look and feel better and consistent.
  • Reduced the build size by compressing some images.
  • Fixed some walls and exterior parts of the home from blinking out at times.
  • Added Blowfish Studios to the credits.

Still more to come! Thanks for playing,

Larry

Changed files in this update

Depot 1617051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link