Updates for v0.9.60

Share · View all patches · Build 9491578 · Last edited 10 September 2022 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello there! This is a pretty considerable update for Forest Grove. Here are the notes:

Replaced the Audio Fragment minigame with something that fits the world better and is more fun.

Replaced the Hovercam minigame with something that fits the world better.

Increased the performance anywhere from 20-25%. There are still dips but it's getting better!

Various tweaks to shaders, materials, and colliders to make things look and feel better and consistent.

Reduced the build size by compressing some images.

Fixed some walls and exterior parts of the home from blinking out at times.

Added Blowfish Studios to the credits.

Still more to come! Thanks for playing,

Larry