SCP: Containment Breach Remastered update for 10 September 2022

v1.3.98.051

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added new buttons to the launcher.
  • Added a "Reset all stats & achievements" button to the main menu.

Reworks

  • Reworked rarity for room2sroom (The room containing SCP-420-J)
  • Reworked rarity for room2toilets (The room containing SCP-789-J)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed spawn rarity for room2Ccont (The room containing the Electrical Center)

New Launcher Buttons
  • "Website" button. This will direct you to our website containing information about the game.
  • "Leaderboards" button. This will direct you to the game's leaderboards on our website.
  • "Speed Runs" button. This will direct you to the game's user uploaded speed runs on our website.
  • "Reset Options" button. This will reset your in-game & launcher settings.

