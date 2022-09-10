v1.3.98.051

Additions
- Added new buttons to the launcher.
- Added a "Reset all stats & achievements" button to the main menu.
Reworks
- Reworked rarity for room2sroom (The room containing SCP-420-J)
- Reworked rarity for room2toilets (The room containing SCP-789-J)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed spawn rarity for room2Ccont (The room containing the Electrical Center)
New Launcher Buttons
- "Website" button. This will direct you to our website containing information about the game.
- "Leaderboards" button. This will direct you to the game's leaderboards on our website.
- "Speed Runs" button. This will direct you to the game's user uploaded speed runs on our website.
- "Reset Options" button. This will reset your in-game & launcher settings.
Changed files in this update