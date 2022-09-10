Changelog Alpha 0.0.2 Hotfix

BugFix: Entering a race will no longer cost money

BugFix: Not able to reopen tuning menu

BugFix: Removed Broken Clutch Creep Value

BugFix: Removed Broken Max Engine Output Value

BugFix: Added Missing Engine to Inferno X3 in Garage

BugFix: Fixed UI Flipping Over Bug

BugFix: Fixed a Suspension Bug causing cars to slide to the side

BugFix: Fixed an issue with not being able to walk in paint booth

BugFix: Fixed an issue of cars not being able to move

BugFix: Fixed an issue with controls not saving

Improvement: Increased Shadow Quality

Improvement: Added Restart button to Reload scene

Improvement: Changed Tuning Menu scaling to accommodate more Resolutions

Improvement: Change Max Suspension Tuning Values to be more realistic

Improvement: Modified Inside Car Camera Shake Values

Improvement: Edited Car Colliders for better collisions

Improvement: Edited Track Laser Boxes’ Collisions

Improvement: Increased Suspension, Collision and Brakes Volume

Improvement: Added more appropriate Starter sound for all cars

Improvement: Changed the timing of the tree to be more realistic

Improvement: Added Sound Settings to change Volume of Engine,Effects,Music

Improvement: Added Garage Tutorial

Improvement: Added In Game Tuning Tutorial

Improvement: Added Engine Failure When Using too much Boost

Improvement:Added Purge Nitrous Cosmetic Option

Improvement: Added Ability to do a Practice Run

Improvement: Tuning System Rework

Added Independent Suspension per Wheel

Added Rear Differential Tuning

Added Engine Timing Tuning

Added Help Section with tips for Tuning

Added Descriptions for the Tuning Areas

Improvement: Added Data Logging Graph Triggered by User Input

Improvement: Revised Tire Grip Levels

Improvement: Revised Vehicle Aerodynamic Drag