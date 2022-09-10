Changelog Alpha 0.0.2 Hotfix

BugFix: Entering a race will no longer cost money
BugFix: Not able to reopen tuning menu
BugFix: Removed Broken Clutch Creep Value
BugFix: Removed Broken Max Engine Output Value
BugFix: Added Missing Engine to Inferno X3 in Garage
BugFix: Fixed UI Flipping Over Bug
BugFix: Fixed a Suspension Bug causing cars to slide to the side
BugFix: Fixed an issue with not being able to walk in paint booth
BugFix: Fixed an issue of cars not being able to move
BugFix: Fixed an issue with controls not saving
Improvement: Increased Shadow Quality
Improvement: Added Restart button to Reload scene
Improvement: Changed Tuning Menu scaling to accommodate more Resolutions
Improvement: Change Max Suspension Tuning Values to be more realistic
Improvement: Modified Inside Car Camera Shake Values
Improvement: Edited Car Colliders for better collisions
Improvement: Edited Track Laser Boxes’ Collisions
Improvement: Increased Suspension, Collision and Brakes Volume
Improvement: Added more appropriate Starter sound for all cars
Improvement: Changed the timing of the tree to be more realistic
Improvement: Added Sound Settings to change Volume of Engine,Effects,Music
Improvement: Added Garage Tutorial
Improvement: Added In Game Tuning Tutorial
Improvement: Added Engine Failure When Using too much Boost
Improvement:Added Purge Nitrous Cosmetic Option
Improvement: Added Ability to do a Practice Run
Improvement: Tuning System Rework
Added Independent Suspension per Wheel
Added Rear Differential Tuning
Added Engine Timing Tuning
Added Help Section with tips for Tuning
Added Descriptions for the Tuning Areas
Improvement: Added Data Logging Graph Triggered by User Input
Improvement: Revised Tire Grip Levels
Improvement: Revised Vehicle Aerodynamic Drag
