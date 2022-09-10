UPDATE: Assorted bug fixes

Today's update includes the following changes:
- [Sigmar's Garden] Locked marbles are back to being faded, although a little less so than in Opus Magnum.
- [Sawayama Solitaire] Made the auto-mover more conservative, so that it never causes you to lose a game.
- [Kabufuda Solitaire] Fixed a bug where opening the instructions while dealing would cause cards to disappear.
- [General] Fixed the dealing sound effects for all of the games to be interruptible and non-stacking.
- [General] Fixed a crash when failing to find a valid window resolution.
Changed files in this update