 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Zachtronics Solitaire Collection update for 10 September 2022

UPDATE: Assorted bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9491411 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update includes the following changes:

  • [Sigmar's Garden] Locked marbles are back to being faded, although a little less so than in Opus Magnum.
  • [Sawayama Solitaire] Made the auto-mover more conservative, so that it never causes you to lose a game.
  • [Kabufuda Solitaire] Fixed a bug where opening the instructions while dealing would cause cards to disappear.
  • [General] Fixed the dealing sound effects for all of the games to be interruptible and non-stacking.
  • [General] Fixed a crash when failing to find a valid window resolution.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1988541
  • Loading history…
Depot 1988542
  • Loading history…
Depot 1988543
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link