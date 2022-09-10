 Skip to content

TRAIL OUT update for 10 September 2022

A new update!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Significantly improved camera movement, now the camera is very smooth and it is more convenient to control the car
  • Added adjustable speed of camera tracking of the car during turns
  • Added the option to turn off subtitles
  • AI keeps better near the player, and the difficulty setting works better
  • Slightly improved dead zone
  • Facilitated objects on the map
  • Yuji's boss map is now brighter and there is a helicopter with lights
  • Balancing some career events
  • Completely removed Oculus from the project, which could interfere with some people starting the game
  • Minor fixes

