- Significantly improved camera movement, now the camera is very smooth and it is more convenient to control the car
- Added adjustable speed of camera tracking of the car during turns
- Added the option to turn off subtitles
- AI keeps better near the player, and the difficulty setting works better
- Slightly improved dead zone
- Facilitated objects on the map
- Yuji's boss map is now brighter and there is a helicopter with lights
- Balancing some career events
- Completely removed Oculus from the project, which could interfere with some people starting the game
- Minor fixes
TRAIL OUT update for 10 September 2022
A new update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update