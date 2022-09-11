 Skip to content

Garden Simulator update for 11 September 2022

Update to v1.0.4.0

Last edited by Wendy

Here we go with another small update for the Garden Simulator!

ADDED
  • Add setting to change the field of view of the camera (can be found in "General" tab: "FOV").
  • Add setting to disable the control hints (can be found in "Controls" tab).
  • Add support for displays that use resolutions with an aspect ratio of 42:9.
FIXED
  • Achievements "Expand" and "Go big" were not unlockable.
  • The game is now saved automatically when the player switches to a new day.
UPDATED
  • Settings menu now adjusts scrollbar position when using a controller.
  • Set initial money to 40 instead of 30.

