Update to v1.0.4.0

Hello!
Here we go with another small update for the Garden Simulator!
ADDED
- Add setting to change the field of view of the camera (can be found in "General" tab: "FOV").
- Add setting to disable the control hints (can be found in "Controls" tab).
- Add support for displays that use resolutions with an aspect ratio of 42:9.
FIXED
- Achievements "Expand" and "Go big" were not unlockable.
- The game is now saved automatically when the player switches to a new day.
UPDATED
- Settings menu now adjusts scrollbar position when using a controller.
- Set initial money to 40 instead of 30.
Changed files in this update