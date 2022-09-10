 Skip to content

Skyclimbers update for 10 September 2022

Patch 1.0.9.1 - QA + Performance

We took this week to overhaul and improve more spawning and world generation rulesets allowing for better performance and scene load time.

Another major update in this patch includes a rock spawn overhaul, with reduced memory usage and upgraded visual detail.

Fixed
  • Fixed Yagi bodies not disappearing on death from mage special attack
  • Fixed Yagi bodies not dropping loot on death from mage special attack
  • Fixed loot pickups not disappearing after harvest
  • Fixed felled trees not disappearing after depletion
  • Fixed ground foliage not disappearing after depletion
  • Fixed second wave of Yagi spawns not dropping loot
  • Fixed AMD loading screen issues (black screen, lag)
  • Fixed vsync default behavior
Improved
  • Improved large landmark rocks (improved performance and visuals)
  • Improved Yagi camp biome algorithm logic (simplification for the sake of performance)
  • Improved biome algorithm compound object spawning performance
  • Improved Yagi camp reset upon clearing enemy entities (time-based reset cooldown)

Until next time.

