Patch 1.0.9.1 - QA + Performance

We took this week to overhaul and improve more spawning and world generation rulesets allowing for better performance and scene load time.
Another major update in this patch includes a rock spawn overhaul, with reduced memory usage and upgraded visual detail.
Fixed
- Fixed Yagi bodies not disappearing on death from mage special attack
- Fixed Yagi bodies not dropping loot on death from mage special attack
- Fixed loot pickups not disappearing after harvest
- Fixed felled trees not disappearing after depletion
- Fixed ground foliage not disappearing after depletion
- Fixed second wave of Yagi spawns not dropping loot
- Fixed AMD loading screen issues (black screen, lag)
- Fixed vsync default behavior
Improved
- Improved large landmark rocks (improved performance and visuals)
- Improved Yagi camp biome algorithm logic (simplification for the sake of performance)
- Improved biome algorithm compound object spawning performance
- Improved Yagi camp reset upon clearing enemy entities (time-based reset cooldown)
Until next time.
Changed files in this update