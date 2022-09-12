Patch 1.0.1

A huge thank you to our dear player that face bug during these first few days of release and reported them to us over here on steam or via discord.

We are working on different patchs for the game but this first one contains fix for :

Added security to the "Boisseau's park" key that can be dropped in the air under rare occurences. If you save and then reload the game the key will be back on the floor.

Tentative fix for rare saving issues that could happen with asynchronous saving at very precise point in the game.

Ending credit now successfully stop the music when triggered from the main menu.

LIghthouse combat wall near the lighthouse fix.

The museum (and not musuem) now only complete its mission when the electricity is back on.

We have a list of known bugs that we are working on fixing. To name a few :

Adding a new board that Elise will update to keep a clear overview on your progression and the answers she finds.

Clarifying two subojectives during the plate picking phase.

Ammunition issues in relation with the chest.

More investigations on the saving problem if still existing.

Walking on the fallen tree inside the first dreamlike scene can sometime freeze the game.

Other smaller fixes.

Thanks a lot for playing the game and supporting it. We'v seen great videos around here of you playing and it really keeps us going.

All the best,

Mael