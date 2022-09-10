 Skip to content

Chrono Survival update for 10 September 2022

Hot Fix

Build 9491292 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Corrupted save breaks the game - Fixed (I'm not quite sure why the safes are broken and probably need some more work with this, the problem is extremely rare (was with 2-3 people, if GameAnalytics does not lie) but so far you at least lose only progress, not the whole possibility to go into the game).
-Added customization of how often the events happens.
-Fixed some problems with the UI.
-Error because of which food always falls out instead of other pickups. (This made it difficult to unlock the Monk in particular).
-Chance of pickups falling out of the box slightly increased.

