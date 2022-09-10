 Skip to content

BirdsBorough : Town of Alchemy update for 10 September 2022

NPC update!

Build 9491287

Patchnotes via Steam Community

this update adds 4 unique NPCs each with procedurally generated dialogue, the start of an affinity system, a simple tutorial and more uniquely random NPCs

