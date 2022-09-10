Changes:
Moved the audio listener to Adam rather than the camera.
Bugfixes:
Fixed a crash relating to using the seed special on a tile a sprinkler is watering
Fixed once more the ingredient placer on the cooking screen
You can no longer eat nails
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changes:
Moved the audio listener to Adam rather than the camera.
Bugfixes:
Fixed a crash relating to using the seed special on a tile a sprinkler is watering
Fixed once more the ingredient placer on the cooking screen
You can no longer eat nails
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update