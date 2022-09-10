 Skip to content

Edengrall update for 10 September 2022

V0.46.0.7

Build 9491269

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:
Moved the audio listener to Adam rather than the camera.

Bugfixes:
Fixed a crash relating to using the seed special on a tile a sprinkler is watering
Fixed once more the ingredient placer on the cooking screen
You can no longer eat nails

