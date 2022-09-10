 Skip to content

Fracture: City of Destruction update for 10 September 2022

Patch Notes - September 10, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9491264 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed spawn locations that previously were not working as intended.

-Enabled Progression tracker for Player Level, Kill/Death Ratio, and Total Kills

