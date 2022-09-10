 Skip to content

Alisa update for 10 September 2022

Hot fix 2

​Hello everyone,

Here is the second hotfix.

What's fixed:

  • Items in new water room causing softlock should be fixed now
  • Controls option horizontal movement rapid flickering fixed
  • Can't access all dresses in closet or shop is fixed
  • Some enemies sliding around during pause screen or when menu is open is fixed
  • Black doll enemy now grabbing correctly when trying to attack with sword
  • First boss leaving his machine bug is now fixed
  • Auto-aim "on/off" text not clipping through text in status menu anymore (for French, Italian, Japanese)
  • Boss rewards menu now working as intended
  • Blocking heavy attacks causing softlock on movement now fixed
  • New weapons and dresses info in inventory not clipping with other text anymore
  • Cherub will no longer follow you through another playthrough or savefile
  • See through benches on top floor now fixed
  • Black bar in menu in water corridor fixed
  • Black doll during library cutscene fixed
  • Black doll song remained after entering the staircases from hallway fixed
  • Crossbow bolts now correctly sticking in enemies
  • Glass orb now obtainable from Boss Rewards (if already claimed in save, it's gone from your playthrough)
  • Cherub not attacking end boss should now work correctly (not tested)
  • Rope in 2nd room at main hallway replaced with Medkit (as it was intended)
  • Javelin weapon poke attack not dealing damage fixed
  • Changed achievement from "get 100 kills" to "get 50 kills".

What's still there to fix but need more investigation to be able to fix:

  • Male Garden Sentinel enemies, and Gunners stuck in a "shuffeling dance" animation. (could be caused by V-sync. try switching it when you come across this bug)
  • Garden boss losing her AI during swordfight?
  • Dodge gets you stuck on walls or corners? Dodge can flip you over?
  • Auto-aim not always responding? (note that auto-aim only aligns you horizontally, not vertically)

Thank you for your patience! I hope the game became a lot more playable! : )

