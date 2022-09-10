Share · View all patches · Build 9491236 · Last edited 10 September 2022 – 19:19:25 UTC by Wendy

​Hello everyone,

Here is the second hotfix.

What's fixed:

Items in new water room causing softlock should be fixed now

Controls option horizontal movement rapid flickering fixed

Can't access all dresses in closet or shop is fixed

Some enemies sliding around during pause screen or when menu is open is fixed

Black doll enemy now grabbing correctly when trying to attack with sword

First boss leaving his machine bug is now fixed

Auto-aim "on/off" text not clipping through text in status menu anymore (for French, Italian, Japanese)

Boss rewards menu now working as intended

Blocking heavy attacks causing softlock on movement now fixed

New weapons and dresses info in inventory not clipping with other text anymore

Cherub will no longer follow you through another playthrough or savefile

See through benches on top floor now fixed

Black bar in menu in water corridor fixed

Black doll during library cutscene fixed

Black doll song remained after entering the staircases from hallway fixed

Crossbow bolts now correctly sticking in enemies

Glass orb now obtainable from Boss Rewards (if already claimed in save, it's gone from your playthrough)

Cherub not attacking end boss should now work correctly (not tested)

Rope in 2nd room at main hallway replaced with Medkit (as it was intended)

Javelin weapon poke attack not dealing damage fixed

Changed achievement from "get 100 kills" to "get 50 kills".

What's still there to fix but need more investigation to be able to fix:

Male Garden Sentinel enemies, and Gunners stuck in a "shuffeling dance" animation. (could be caused by V-sync. try switching it when you come across this bug)

Garden boss losing her AI during swordfight?

Dodge gets you stuck on walls or corners? Dodge can flip you over?

Auto-aim not always responding? (note that auto-aim only aligns you horizontally, not vertically)

Thank you for your patience! I hope the game became a lot more playable! : )