Hello everyone,
Here is the second hotfix.
What's fixed:
- Items in new water room causing softlock should be fixed now
- Controls option horizontal movement rapid flickering fixed
- Can't access all dresses in closet or shop is fixed
- Some enemies sliding around during pause screen or when menu is open is fixed
- Black doll enemy now grabbing correctly when trying to attack with sword
- First boss leaving his machine bug is now fixed
- Auto-aim "on/off" text not clipping through text in status menu anymore (for French, Italian, Japanese)
- Boss rewards menu now working as intended
- Blocking heavy attacks causing softlock on movement now fixed
- New weapons and dresses info in inventory not clipping with other text anymore
- Cherub will no longer follow you through another playthrough or savefile
- See through benches on top floor now fixed
- Black bar in menu in water corridor fixed
- Black doll during library cutscene fixed
- Black doll song remained after entering the staircases from hallway fixed
- Crossbow bolts now correctly sticking in enemies
- Glass orb now obtainable from Boss Rewards (if already claimed in save, it's gone from your playthrough)
- Cherub not attacking end boss should now work correctly (not tested)
- Rope in 2nd room at main hallway replaced with Medkit (as it was intended)
- Javelin weapon poke attack not dealing damage fixed
- Changed achievement from "get 100 kills" to "get 50 kills".
What's still there to fix but need more investigation to be able to fix:
- Male Garden Sentinel enemies, and Gunners stuck in a "shuffeling dance" animation. (could be caused by V-sync. try switching it when you come across this bug)
- Garden boss losing her AI during swordfight?
- Dodge gets you stuck on walls or corners? Dodge can flip you over?
- Auto-aim not always responding? (note that auto-aim only aligns you horizontally, not vertically)
Thank you for your patience! I hope the game became a lot more playable! : )
Changed files in this update