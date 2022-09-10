Now you can spend XP to upgrade HP and MANA.
Add two new characters: Red gnome and Blue gnome.
Now, the cost of spells doesn't change by their level.
Balanced spells cost.
Added some extra turns for imp evocation spells.
Add colors of spells to their description.
Correct some translated errors.
