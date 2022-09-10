Build 0.220.9 Patch Notes

• Fixed bug 428 - Ice Dwarfs have large atmospheres.
• Ship customisation now works in multiplayer. Only the host/server will be able to change the customisation options.
• Added the "Alien Virus" lighting mode to the command panel. Just an example of how the ship could be affected by future encounters.
• The ship's location and orientation now sync for new clients joining a multiplayer game.
• The ship's FTL state now syncs for new clients joining a multiplayer game.
• The holo-display target indicators now sync for new clients joining a multiplayer game.
• The ship's customisation now syncs for new clients joining a multiplayer game.
• Absolutely definitely fixed the helm steps snagging the player.
• Fixed bug 315 - Galaxy not loading for new clients
• Fixed bug 240 - If the ship is at warp and another player joins, they wont see it is at warp
• Reduced the lighting glare on the Helm console. This whole console still needs to be built properly, so it's just a temporary fix.
• You can once again hold down F to use the mouse on UI screens. It will only trigger if you are actually looking at a UI screen.
• Fixed bug 430 - Cant' see aiming dot through shine on consoles or bright buttons. Reticule now has a black outline.
• All Sol planets now rotate at their correct real world speeds. (24hrs for Earth to rotate once, 10 hours for Jupiter, etc)
• Fixed bug 432 - Host seems to hear everyone's footsteps. Applied distance attenuation and visibility occlusion to footstep sounds.
• Made a couple of tweaks that will hopefully fix controllers not being able to use the Pause Menu. Should also allow controllers to dismiss the startup popup.
• Fixed bug 318 - Bridge shields don't replicate.
• Fixed bug 319 - When raised the bridge shields don't fill the entire window.
• Hid the Left/Right and Speed Up/Down buttons on the helm because they're a little confusing right now. (No frame of reference to see them working)
• Added the Autopilot state to the multiplayer sync for newly joining clients.
• Added the customised ship name to the Engineering panels (Battery & Reactor).
• Added multiplayer sync to the holo-display, so it updates properly for joining players.
