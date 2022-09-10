Build 0.220.9 Patch Notes

• Fixed bug 428 - Ice Dwarfs have large atmospheres.

• Ship customisation now works in multiplayer. Only the host/server will be able to change the customisation options.

• Added the "Alien Virus" lighting mode to the command panel. Just an example of how the ship could be affected by future encounters.

• The ship's location and orientation now sync for new clients joining a multiplayer game.

• The ship's FTL state now syncs for new clients joining a multiplayer game.

• The holo-display target indicators now sync for new clients joining a multiplayer game.

• The ship's customisation now syncs for new clients joining a multiplayer game.

• Absolutely definitely fixed the helm steps snagging the player.

• Fixed bug 315 - Galaxy not loading for new clients

• Fixed bug 240 - If the ship is at warp and another player joins, they wont see it is at warp

• Reduced the lighting glare on the Helm console. This whole console still needs to be built properly, so it's just a temporary fix.

• You can once again hold down F to use the mouse on UI screens. It will only trigger if you are actually looking at a UI screen.

• Fixed bug 430 - Cant' see aiming dot through shine on consoles or bright buttons. Reticule now has a black outline.

• All Sol planets now rotate at their correct real world speeds. (24hrs for Earth to rotate once, 10 hours for Jupiter, etc)

• Fixed bug 432 - Host seems to hear everyone's footsteps. Applied distance attenuation and visibility occlusion to footstep sounds.

• Made a couple of tweaks that will hopefully fix controllers not being able to use the Pause Menu. Should also allow controllers to dismiss the startup popup.

• Fixed bug 318 - Bridge shields don't replicate.

• Fixed bug 319 - When raised the bridge shields don't fill the entire window.

• Hid the Left/Right and Speed Up/Down buttons on the helm because they're a little confusing right now. (No frame of reference to see them working)

• Added the Autopilot state to the multiplayer sync for newly joining clients.

• Added the customised ship name to the Engineering panels (Battery & Reactor).

• Added multiplayer sync to the holo-display, so it updates properly for joining players.