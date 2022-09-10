PixelType v1.0.1.5

PixelType has been updated to v1.0.1.5.
- Fixed a problem that Shift_JIS mapping could not be used.
- Fixed a problem in which outlines for certain pixels were not created correctly.
- Updated input system.
Changed files in this update