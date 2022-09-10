 Skip to content

PixelType update for 10 September 2022

PixelType v1.0.1.5

Build 9491145 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PixelType has been updated to v1.0.1.5.

  • Fixed a problem that Shift_JIS mapping could not be used.
  • Fixed a problem in which outlines for certain pixels were not created correctly.
  • Updated input system.

