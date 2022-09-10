LET THE MUSIC PLAY!

Hi there, friends!

It's been a couple days and we've been around fixing bugs and balancing out some features of the game - all the achievements and gameplay should be good now. Don't forget to update the game and enjoy it!

Now, let's get to awesome news!

Soundtrack DLC is up for grabs!

The music from the game is now available for the purchase with a nice discount - if you've been hesitating to buy the game with all DLC included - now is the perfect time to do so. For those who've already grabbed the game, OST DLC has the same discount, enjoy!

Don't know how to deal with new features? Not a problem!

The game has a tutorial now - here you can find everything you need to trick the puzzles, figure out the new mechanics and "beat the boss" - 3-in-row is how easier to play with this new tutorial feature. We're going to update the tutorial on the go, you can help us by leaving your feedback on the difficult to beat levels.



Point shop items are in the works

We've got the approval to make point shop items and our creators have already started to work on them - say hi to our animators in the comments and tell them which girls deserve to make it to the point shop as icons and animated wallpapers.



Well, that's all for today - pretty nice amount of news, right? I'll see you in the next one.

Love,

Shane