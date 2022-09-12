 Skip to content

Little Horror Raiser update for 12 September 2022

Little Horror Raiser is released!

Build 9491117

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Little Horror Raiser is out now!
Perfect for Halloween times.

There's going to be some making-of stuff on Instagram and other stuff on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/echomune
https://www.instagram.com/echomune/

