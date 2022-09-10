Alpha Update V46: Online Farm Tour ! (multiplayer) + new features

Update V46:
Any player's farm is now visitable while they are playing:
- You can either leave the farm to find the farm of someone who is currently playing
- You can go directly to your Steam friends' farms while they are playing
- Spectator mode allows you to walk around without taking any action in the visited farm
- You can disable the visitor mode in the game options
New action for the dog: sleep
- The player can now ask the dog to sleep so that it stays in place
- The player can also wake it up at any time to use its abilities
