Farmer Toon update for 10 September 2022

Alpha Update V46: Online Farm Tour ! (multiplayer) + new features

10 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update V46:

Any player's farm is now visitable while they are playing:

  • You can either leave the farm to find the farm of someone who is currently playing
  • You can go directly to your Steam friends' farms while they are playing
  • Spectator mode allows you to walk around without taking any action in the visited farm
  • You can disable the visitor mode in the game options

New action for the dog: sleep

  • The player can now ask the dog to sleep so that it stays in place
  • The player can also wake it up at any time to use its abilities

The names of some NPCs are now displayed in game

A small rope between the player and the animal is now displayed when using the "follow" function

