- Added Arabic subtitles. (in testing phase)
- Fixed English subtitle errors.
- Fixed Russian subtitle errors.
- Added "Credits" to the team section.
- Minor bugs in the game have been fixed and improvements have been made.
First Date : Late To Date update for 10 September 2022
September 10 Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update