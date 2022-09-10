 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

First Date : Late To Date update for 10 September 2022

September 10 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9491049 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Arabic subtitles. (in testing phase)
  • Fixed English subtitle errors.
  • Fixed Russian subtitle errors.
  • Added "Credits" to the team section.
  • Minor bugs in the game have been fixed and improvements have been made.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2080641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link