These last couple weeks have flown by. College work has been pretty light so far, so I had plenty of time to work on the additions and changes in this Beta. As of the previous Beta, 11 new Main Levels have been added for Release Version V. Now, it’s time to show the Negative Levels some love with 4 new negative levels and 2 new entities exclusive to the Negative Levels.

Here’s what’s new in R-V Beta V:

Added Level -6: Chaotic Descent. A wooden tower in which you must descend floors to find rifts.

Level -6 Event: The layout of walls on each floor is shuffled.

Added Level -7: Utopia. A vacant city with hollow, poorly textured buildings and massive wooden walls.

Level -7 Event: The player is teleported high into the air every few minutes.

Added Level -8: Binary Corridors. An expanse of tunnels with stone barricades that randomly appear and disappear.

Level -8 Event: All of the barricades disappear for 10 seconds.

Added Level -9: Aquatic Threshold. Inspired by The Poolrooms, this level is a wide open space with tiles, pools, and decorative columns.

Level -9 Event: The lighting and water level will change frequently.

Added Corruptors to Negative Levels. Corruptors are glitchy pieces of geometry that drain 10% of the player’s stability on contact.

Added Menders to Negative Levels. Menders are the peaceful counterpart to Corruptors that replenish 10% of the player’s stability.

Dullers and Clumps have updated code for spawning, which means some levels may be easier/harder now.

Insanities and Sentient Rifts move side to side as they approach the player, making them harder to avoid.

Facelings can now be found on the sidewalks and in the parks in Level 11.

Corridors in Level 33 can be blocked off now, making navigation less straightforward.

The new negative levels are all quite unique and atmospheric, and I love how the new entities turned out. Now that I’ve finished a total of 15 new levels for Release Version V, it’s time for me to work on a big feature: The True Ending. This will be coming in the next Beta, so stay tuned and have fun with the new features!