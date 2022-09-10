Patch Notes #4

Patch #4
small improvements
Screenshot
- Planting mode redone -- before it was necessary to select the seed, stand on top of the field and press E to plant. Now just pick up the seed with the mouse, and press LMB over the field to plant!
- It also has an indication showing the correct point of the place where you will plant the seed
- Bridge to the Seaside and Mina to the Icy Cave, added an outline showing if the mouse is colliding with it, to place the item to build!
- Balanced animal/plant spawn in the Freezing Hills
BUGS
- FIXED Animals disappear when switching regions and returning to the previous one
- FIXED bridge and mine not correctly saving items already deposited on them
- FIXED bridge and mine break again even though they were already built, now if you build
they won't need to build again.
- FIXED current armor icon appear when opening bonfire, furnace, stove and furnace industrial
- FIXED field texture with grass around it!
- FIXED milk bucket or water bucket being impossible again after using
- FIXED Rocks at the entrance to the Frost Hills region reappearing even after being blown up
- FIXED Unbuildable Large Chest
- FIXED crash when trying to shoot with the bow in the sacred grove
