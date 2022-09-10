 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

New Horizon update for 10 September 2022

Patch Notes #4

Share · View all patches · Build 9490992 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch #4

small improvements

Screenshot

  • Planting mode redone -- before it was necessary to select the seed, stand on top of the field and press E to plant. Now just pick up the seed with the mouse, and press LMB over the field to plant!
  • It also has an indication showing the correct point of the place where you will plant the seed
  • Bridge to the Seaside and Mina to the Icy Cave, added an outline showing if the mouse is colliding with it, to place the item to build!
  • Balanced animal/plant spawn in the Freezing Hills

BUGS

  • FIXED Animals disappear when switching regions and returning to the previous one
  • FIXED bridge and mine not correctly saving items already deposited on them
  • FIXED bridge and mine break again even though they were already built, now if you build
    they won't need to build again.
  • FIXED current armor icon appear when opening bonfire, furnace, stove and furnace industrial
  • FIXED field texture with grass around it!
  • FIXED milk bucket or water bucket being impossible again after using
  • FIXED Rocks at the entrance to the Frost Hills region reappearing even after being blown up
  • FIXED Unbuildable Large Chest
  • FIXED crash when trying to shoot with the bow in the sacred grove

Changed files in this update

Depot 1952401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link