Lootun 0.6.3 Update Notes

General:
- Added the ability to toggle Tools to be "Always Scrapped" in the Glossary Menu.
- The Health Regen value shown in the Character stat sheet now takes into account the active Healing Effectiveness of the character.
- Added an item tooltip display for the Autoscrap Type of each item.
- Added rarity backgrounds for Gems and Materials in the Glossary.
- Added the material tier prefix to each Profession gathering option.
- Updated the Ascendancy Challenge hint text to include character level where required.
Balance:
- Increased the amount of Armour Penetration available from Ascendancy Passives and Relics.
- Flask of Elements has been renamed to Flask of Abrasion and now grants Physical Penetration in addition to Elemental Penetration.
- Debuff duration will now reduce the total damage dealt by Bleed, Poison, Ignite and Stagger.
Quality of Life:
- Added the option to Scrap Items in the Item Comparator and a new setting to set Scrap Item to be the default behaviour. Scrapping Items via this method will place the item into the Scrapper. Locked Items will not be placed into the Scrapper.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a crash when loading a character with the Determination buff.
- Fixed a bug where the "Replace Worst" option for Tools would not show up if both tools had the same stats (but different item levels).
- Fixed a bug where the Auto Open Reward bags setting would show on first load.
- Fixed a bug where Meteor – Silent Strike was causing Meteor to deal much more damage than intended to targets above 80% HP.
- Fixed a bug where Class Relics would sometimes not be auto salvaged correctly.
- Fixed a rare bug with the Transmute Attributes craft that could allow a defensive / utility attribute to be changed to an offensive attribute.
- Miscellaneous text fixes.
