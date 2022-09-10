Patch 1.09: AI, Rebalancing & Fixes



Gen'l,

​Patch 1.09 has just been released! The focus this time is on the AI, once again. The campaign AI will coordinate its forces more carefully, especially in defensive situations. In battles the AI will redeploy during the night also when attacking, and will react better in situations where it finds itself under long range fire.

The patch also contains a long list of bug fixes and other improvements, see the full list of changes here:

Patch Notes 1.09

Cheers,

The Grand Tactician Team