Grand Tactician: The Civil War (1861-1865) update for 10 September 2022

Patch 1.09: AI, Rebalancing & Fixes

Patch 1.09: AI, Rebalancing & Fixes · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Gen'l,

​Patch 1.09 has just been released! The focus this time is on the AI, once again. The campaign AI will coordinate its forces more carefully, especially in defensive situations. In battles the AI will redeploy during the night also when attacking, and will react better in situations where it finds itself under long range fire.

The patch also contains a long list of bug fixes and other improvements, see the full list of changes here:
Patch Notes 1.09

Cheers,
The Grand Tactician Team

Changed files in this update

Grand Tactician: The Civil War (1861-1865) Public Depot 654893
