Hey!

We're happy to announce that Golden Light's story prequel -- Golden Light of Rose is available to play for free!

We purposefully released the game right before Halloween to fit the eerie mood, so enjoy the game and let us know your thoughts!

The game's features:

Play as Rose – a character from the original game, and follow her during her first time in the gut.

Dive into new Blood Flowers biome with randomized weapons to fight various enemies and spooks!

Find a secret LVL!👀

If you'll like this prologue, feel free to try the full game!