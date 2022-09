Share · View all patches · Build 9490909 · Last edited 10 September 2022 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Changes:

Sickle grass targeting no longer shows when the sickle is targeting a tile

Sickle no longer cuts grass when targeting a tile

Bugfixes:

Fixed trellis not being placeable

Fixed seed specials ignoring trellis requirements

Fixed seed specials not detecting trellis tiles