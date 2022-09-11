 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 11 September 2022

Version 1.1.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9490886 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added maximum values to a number of diplomacy AI evaluations, preventing extreme numbers from distorting AI behaviour. (For example, being able to buy an entire city in exchange for a research treaty.)
  • Added a button to jump to a city being transferred in diplomacy offers.
  • City specials now have descriptions in Chinese, courtesy of ChenLe.
  • Some minor GUI fixes.

Changed files in this update

Airships Windows 53 Depot 342561
  • Loading history…
Airships Linux 53 Depot 342562
  • Loading history…
Airships Mac 53 Depot 342563
  • Loading history…
Airships Linux 64 Depot 342564
  • Loading history…
Airships Press Windows Depot 342565
  • Loading history…
Airships Press Mac Depot 342566
  • Loading history…
Airships Press Linux 64 Depot 342567
  • Loading history…
Airships Press Linux 32 Depot 342568
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link