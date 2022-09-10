- E1m10 - The elevator after RED key door has been fixed so that it won't deactivate after the player has loaded or quickloaded the game
- Zoom lock has been fixed for sniper rifle
- The info widget which appears during gameplay by pressing TAB has been re-enabled
Anomalous update for 10 September 2022
Anomalous 0.5.4.2 mini patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update