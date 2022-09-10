 Skip to content

Instruments of Destruction update for 10 September 2022

Version 0.150d changelist

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed entity list so markers/boulders load correctly
Reduce point particle size a little (they're more opaque than before, not sure why)

