Fixed entity list so markers/boulders load correctly
Reduce point particle size a little (they're more opaque than before, not sure why)
Instruments of Destruction update for 10 September 2022
Version 0.150d changelist
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed entity list so markers/boulders load correctly
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update